Robertson Brothers Grew Up with NHL Aspirations, Look to Be Filipino-American Role Models

The Robertson family had season tickets to the Los Angeles Kings. As young kids, Jason, Nick and oldest brother, Michael, dressed up like hockey players to attend the games, complete with helmets and mini sticks.

During intermissions they could be found, “Screwing around in the concourse playing hockey,” Jason said. “Eventually my dad said, ‘You know what? Let’s try these guys out.’”

The brothers started skating with coaches in Burbank and eventually got into more organized hockey to improve their games. The California natives eventually moved to Michigan in 2010, which opened up even more hockey opportunities for the family.

It all eventually led to left wingers Jason and Nick being selected in the NHL Draft and eventually making the U.S. National Junior Team roster. Jason won a silver medal with Team USA in 2019, while Nick made his National Junior Team debut in 2020 as the youngest player on the U.S. roster. He is eligible to return for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.